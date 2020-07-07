1442 E Bruce Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Move-In ready Gilbert home in a great location. Close to freeways, shopping, restaurants and the award winning Gilbert Schools. This is a 4 bedroom, the 4th bedroom has a closet and doors with double doors to the living rooms making a great home office. Cherry cabinets, quartz counters, breakfast bar, granite sink and nice sized pantry in this wonderful kitchen. Large Master bedroom with a bay window, shutters, separate tub and shower, double sinks and a walk in closet. Professionally managed property.