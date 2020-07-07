All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 1442 E Bruce Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
1442 E Bruce Avenue
Last updated May 30 2020 at 11:39 PM

1442 E Bruce Avenue

1442 East Bruce Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1442 East Bruce Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Fulton Homes at The Manors

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move-In ready Gilbert home in a great location. Close to freeways, shopping, restaurants and the award winning Gilbert Schools. This is a 4 bedroom, the 4th bedroom has a closet and doors with double doors to the living rooms making a great home office. Cherry cabinets, quartz counters, breakfast bar, granite sink and nice sized pantry in this wonderful kitchen. Large Master bedroom with a bay window, shutters, separate tub and shower, double sinks and a walk in closet. Professionally managed property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1442 E Bruce Avenue have any available units?
1442 E Bruce Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1442 E Bruce Avenue have?
Some of 1442 E Bruce Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1442 E Bruce Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1442 E Bruce Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1442 E Bruce Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1442 E Bruce Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1442 E Bruce Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1442 E Bruce Avenue offers parking.
Does 1442 E Bruce Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1442 E Bruce Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1442 E Bruce Avenue have a pool?
No, 1442 E Bruce Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1442 E Bruce Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1442 E Bruce Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1442 E Bruce Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1442 E Bruce Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Cadia Crossing
230 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
The Reserve at Gilbert Towne Centre by Mark-Taylor
351 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street
Gilbert, AZ 85295
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Pet Friendly Places
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College