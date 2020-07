Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace carpet

AMAZING HOME IN ONE OF GILBERTS STUNNING SUBDIVISIONS. FREEWAY ON-RAMP IS LESS THAN 2 MILES AWAY. SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, HOSPITAL, WORK, ALL BE VERY CONVENIENT. TOP RANK SCHOOLS. FRESH NEW PAINT INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR. NEW CARPET IN BEDROOMS. SPLIT FLOOR PLAN, 2.5 BATH. EXTERIA LARGE BACKYARD IS READY FOR YOUR FAMILY. THIS LOVELY HOME HAS A 3 CAR GARAGE. 10 FOOT CEILLING THROUGH OUT. LARGE MASTER WALK-IN CLOSET. HERS & HIS SINK.