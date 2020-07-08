All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

1410 W. Silver Keys Ct.

1410 West Silver Keys Court · No Longer Available
Location

1410 West Silver Keys Court, Gilbert, AZ 85233
The Islands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
1410 W. Silver Keys Ct. Available 06/12/20 Chandler Water Front Property w/Fireplaces & Pool 4-5 Bed/3 Bath - R.S.V.P. Realty

AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN JUNE 12, 2020

2,677 SqFt - 4 Bed, 3 Bath & Den/Office - Full Bedroom & Bath Downstairs - Remarkably Beautiful Home - VIEWS! - Located at the End of a Cul-de-Sac with a 180 Degree View of Lake! Stunning Resort Like Home! Gourmet Appliance, Granite Counters In Eat-In Kitchen, Gas Stove, Two Ovens, Wet Bar with Wine Fridge - Carpet & 18" Ceramic Tile w/Inserts - Living Room, Family Room with Fireplaces - Master Bedroom with 2 Walk-in Closets, Granite Counters with Double Sink, Separate Shower/Jet Tub, Balcony Overlooking Pool and Lake - 2 Bedrooms Upstairs with Jack & Jill Bathroom (One with Built in Loft Bed) - Den/Office Downstairs - Backyard with Grass Area, Covered Patio, Mature Vegetation (boat is not included). 2 Car Electric Garage - This is a must see home! Full Pool Service & Landscaping Included.

INCLUDES: 2 Ovens, Gas Stove, Dishwasher, Disposal, Built-In Microwave, Refrigerator, Wine Refrigerator & Washer/Dryer.

DIRECTIONS: McQUEEN & WARNER: From McQueen Travel East on Warner, North on South Island Drive, (Turn Right When you see Schools are on the Left) East on Silver Keys Ct.

UTILITIES: SRP, SW Gas City of Gilbert Water

SCHOOLS: Islands, Mesquite, Mesquite High

$3,250.00 Rent + 1.5% Gilbert City Tax
$3,250.00 Security Deposit
+$650.00 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee
$20.00 Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program Monthly
$50.00 Application Fee Per Person over the Age of 18

R.S.V.P. Realty
(Pictures are from a previous listing)

(RLNE2367358)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1410 W. Silver Keys Ct. have any available units?
1410 W. Silver Keys Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1410 W. Silver Keys Ct. have?
Some of 1410 W. Silver Keys Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1410 W. Silver Keys Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
1410 W. Silver Keys Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 W. Silver Keys Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1410 W. Silver Keys Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 1410 W. Silver Keys Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 1410 W. Silver Keys Ct. offers parking.
Does 1410 W. Silver Keys Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1410 W. Silver Keys Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 W. Silver Keys Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 1410 W. Silver Keys Ct. has a pool.
Does 1410 W. Silver Keys Ct. have accessible units?
No, 1410 W. Silver Keys Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 W. Silver Keys Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1410 W. Silver Keys Ct. has units with dishwashers.

