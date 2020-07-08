Amenities

1410 W. Silver Keys Ct. Available 06/12/20 Chandler Water Front Property w/Fireplaces & Pool 4-5 Bed/3 Bath - R.S.V.P. Realty



AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN JUNE 12, 2020



2,677 SqFt - 4 Bed, 3 Bath & Den/Office - Full Bedroom & Bath Downstairs - Remarkably Beautiful Home - VIEWS! - Located at the End of a Cul-de-Sac with a 180 Degree View of Lake! Stunning Resort Like Home! Gourmet Appliance, Granite Counters In Eat-In Kitchen, Gas Stove, Two Ovens, Wet Bar with Wine Fridge - Carpet & 18" Ceramic Tile w/Inserts - Living Room, Family Room with Fireplaces - Master Bedroom with 2 Walk-in Closets, Granite Counters with Double Sink, Separate Shower/Jet Tub, Balcony Overlooking Pool and Lake - 2 Bedrooms Upstairs with Jack & Jill Bathroom (One with Built in Loft Bed) - Den/Office Downstairs - Backyard with Grass Area, Covered Patio, Mature Vegetation (boat is not included). 2 Car Electric Garage - This is a must see home! Full Pool Service & Landscaping Included.



INCLUDES: 2 Ovens, Gas Stove, Dishwasher, Disposal, Built-In Microwave, Refrigerator, Wine Refrigerator & Washer/Dryer.



DIRECTIONS: McQUEEN & WARNER: From McQueen Travel East on Warner, North on South Island Drive, (Turn Right When you see Schools are on the Left) East on Silver Keys Ct.



UTILITIES: SRP, SW Gas City of Gilbert Water



SCHOOLS: Islands, Mesquite, Mesquite High



$3,250.00 Rent + 1.5% Gilbert City Tax

$3,250.00 Security Deposit

+$650.00 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee

$20.00 Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program Monthly

$50.00 Application Fee Per Person over the Age of 18



(Pictures are from a previous listing)



