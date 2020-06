140 E BERNIE Lane

Amenities

REMODELED HIGHLY UPGRADED HOME, NEW TILE AND CARPET, FRESH PAINT, MODEL PERFECT, KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTERS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, ESPRESSO CABINETS, TILE IN RIGHT PLACES, FORMAL LIVING,BLINDS THROUGH, OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH EAT IN KITCHEN ATTACHED TO THE FAMILY ROOM, SPLIT MASTER HAS WALKIN TILED SHOWER, DUAL SINKS AND WALKIN CLOSET,TWO CAR GARAGE HAS DOOR OPENER AND EPOXIED GARAGE FLOOR, COVERED PATIO AND NICE SIZED BACKYARD IS NOW FULLY LANDSCAPED WITH EXTENDED PAVER PATIO AND LOTS OF PLANTS AND FRUIT TREES, FRONT YARD VEGETATION IS MATURE NOW AND LOOKS GOOD, LISTING AGENT IS RELATED TO THE OWNERS