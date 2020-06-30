1380 S PONDEROSA Drive

Amenities

Great location(corner of Ray & Higley rd): 1/2 mile off the 202 Freeway, within a 1/4 mile of three schools, & close to the San Tan Mall with many dining options. Amazing community amenities including: pool, splash pad for children, lush grass area, basketball court, & 4 playgrounds. Stunning tile floors throughout 1st floor and plush neutral carpet in the bedrooms. Stunning cabinetry in this home as well as Energy Star Stainless Oven/Range, Dishwasher, Microwave, & refrigerator. Oversized master bedroom with walk-in closet, Dual Sinks with Raised Vanity in master bath. Too much to list! Home will be vacant & move in ready on 1/7/20. Earnest deposit becomes the security deposit. $1750 for 2 year lease.