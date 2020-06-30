All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated January 30 2020 at 11:57 PM

1380 S PONDEROSA Drive

1380 South Ponderosa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1380 South Ponderosa Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Higley Park

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
Great location(corner of Ray & Higley rd): 1/2 mile off the 202 Freeway, within a 1/4 mile of three schools, & close to the San Tan Mall with many dining options. Amazing community amenities including: pool, splash pad for children, lush grass area, basketball court, & 4 playgrounds. Stunning tile floors throughout 1st floor and plush neutral carpet in the bedrooms. Stunning cabinetry in this home as well as Energy Star Stainless Oven/Range, Dishwasher, Microwave, & refrigerator. Oversized master bedroom with walk-in closet, Dual Sinks with Raised Vanity in master bath. Too much to list! Home will be vacant & move in ready on 1/7/20. Earnest deposit becomes the security deposit. $1750 for 2 year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1380 S PONDEROSA Drive have any available units?
1380 S PONDEROSA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1380 S PONDEROSA Drive have?
Some of 1380 S PONDEROSA Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1380 S PONDEROSA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1380 S PONDEROSA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1380 S PONDEROSA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1380 S PONDEROSA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1380 S PONDEROSA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1380 S PONDEROSA Drive offers parking.
Does 1380 S PONDEROSA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1380 S PONDEROSA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1380 S PONDEROSA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1380 S PONDEROSA Drive has a pool.
Does 1380 S PONDEROSA Drive have accessible units?
No, 1380 S PONDEROSA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1380 S PONDEROSA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1380 S PONDEROSA Drive has units with dishwashers.

