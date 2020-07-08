1377 E CHESTNUT Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Nice, clean, single level home for rent in Vista Dorada neighborhood, in south Gilbert. Open kitchen and great room. Backs to greenbelt on a view lot! N/S exposure with a covered patio. RV gate too and a 2 car garage. 4 bedrooms/2 baths, split Master floor plan. Ceiling fans and blinds throughout. Refrigerator and washer/dryer included, soft water too! Close to 202 and San Tan Village Mall. Chandler schools, close to Perry H.S. No smoking, pets subject to landlord approval (sorry, no cats), $35 app fee in certified funds only for each adult (18 or over). Move in requires first month's rent, security deposit, pet deposit (if applicable) and cleaning fee. Note: Max occupancy of 2 persons per bedroom.