Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:04 PM

1377 E CHESTNUT Lane

1377 East Chestnut Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1377 East Chestnut Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Vista Dorada

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice, clean, single level home for rent in Vista Dorada neighborhood, in south Gilbert. Open kitchen and great room. Backs to greenbelt on a view lot! N/S exposure with a covered patio. RV gate too and a 2 car garage. 4 bedrooms/2 baths, split Master floor plan. Ceiling fans and blinds throughout. Refrigerator and washer/dryer included, soft water too! Close to 202 and San Tan Village Mall. Chandler schools, close to Perry H.S. No smoking, pets subject to landlord approval (sorry, no cats), $35 app fee in certified funds only for each adult (18 or over). Move in requires first month's rent, security deposit, pet deposit (if applicable) and cleaning fee. Note: Max occupancy of 2 persons per bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1377 E CHESTNUT Lane have any available units?
1377 E CHESTNUT Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1377 E CHESTNUT Lane have?
Some of 1377 E CHESTNUT Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1377 E CHESTNUT Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1377 E CHESTNUT Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1377 E CHESTNUT Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1377 E CHESTNUT Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1377 E CHESTNUT Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1377 E CHESTNUT Lane offers parking.
Does 1377 E CHESTNUT Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1377 E CHESTNUT Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1377 E CHESTNUT Lane have a pool?
No, 1377 E CHESTNUT Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1377 E CHESTNUT Lane have accessible units?
No, 1377 E CHESTNUT Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1377 E CHESTNUT Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1377 E CHESTNUT Lane has units with dishwashers.

