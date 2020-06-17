1370 East Joseph Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking playground pool garage volleyball court

READY TO GO!!!! (GILBERT HOME) 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 baths. Gemini at the Spectrum. Community pool, Basketball court, Sand Volleyball court and Playground. Master bedroom is downstairs. Other 2 bedrooms are upstairs. This home has plenty of storage space. Loft is upstairs. Tile in kitchen, baths and laundry room. Carpet in rest of home. Washer/Dryer included. 2 car garage . HOA maintains the front yard. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living room. No dogs (unless assisted). Vacant. Available Now. Great location. Playground and community pool across the street. Gilbert Schools....



Please e-mail jose.azhomesales@gmail.com for more details and info on applying.

***( Self Showing)***

To view the property ***( Self Showing)***

1. Make an account with rently.com

2. Provide day and time for viewing.

3. You're provided with a timed code for a self showing.

4. Use your code on the mechanical key box at the property.

Applications and office guidelines for qualification can be found at

(https://www.worldclass247.com/application....)

or just hit the apply now tab on rently.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.