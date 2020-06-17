All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 1370 East Joseph Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
1370 East Joseph Way
Last updated August 1 2019 at 4:07 AM

1370 East Joseph Way

1370 East Joseph Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1370 East Joseph Way, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Spectrum at Val Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
pool
ceiling fan
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
volleyball court
READY TO GO!!!! (GILBERT HOME) 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 baths. Gemini at the Spectrum. Community pool, Basketball court, Sand Volleyball court and Playground. Master bedroom is downstairs. Other 2 bedrooms are upstairs. This home has plenty of storage space. Loft is upstairs. Tile in kitchen, baths and laundry room. Carpet in rest of home. Washer/Dryer included. 2 car garage . HOA maintains the front yard. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living room. No dogs (unless assisted). Vacant. Available Now. Great location. Playground and community pool across the street. Gilbert Schools....

Please e-mail jose.azhomesales@gmail.com for more details and info on applying.
***( Self Showing)***
To view the property ***( Self Showing)***
1. Make an account with rently.com
2. Provide day and time for viewing.
3. You're provided with a timed code for a self showing.
4. Use your code on the mechanical key box at the property.
Applications and office guidelines for qualification can be found at
(https://www.worldclass247.com/application....)
or just hit the apply now tab on rently.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1370 East Joseph Way have any available units?
1370 East Joseph Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1370 East Joseph Way have?
Some of 1370 East Joseph Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1370 East Joseph Way currently offering any rent specials?
1370 East Joseph Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1370 East Joseph Way pet-friendly?
No, 1370 East Joseph Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1370 East Joseph Way offer parking?
Yes, 1370 East Joseph Way offers parking.
Does 1370 East Joseph Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1370 East Joseph Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1370 East Joseph Way have a pool?
Yes, 1370 East Joseph Way has a pool.
Does 1370 East Joseph Way have accessible units?
No, 1370 East Joseph Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1370 East Joseph Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1370 East Joseph Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vistara at SanTan Village
1725 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
The Reserve at Gilbert Towne Centre by Mark-Taylor
351 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Flats at SanTan
2550 S San Tan Village Pkwy
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College