1366 South Ponderosa Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets pool game room

wow! absolutely stunning gilbert 3/2.5 split level home with like new carpet, updated custom paint, premium corner lot, split master with huge walk in closet, game room, private enclosed patio/backyard, 2 car garage, near by schools, mountain views, community pool, great location and more! www.azvalleywiderentals.com for additional pictures, video and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.