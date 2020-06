Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in Gilbert. Home offers an open kitchen with an island adjacent to the living room, dual vanity sink in the master bathroom, good size bedrooms that allows space for everyone, and an enclosed backyard.



Small dog allowed.



Give us a call at 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.