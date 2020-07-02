1325 S SABINO Drive

1325 South Sabino Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85296 Gardens
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
VERY NICE THREE BEDROOM THREE BATHROOM HOME WITH ONE BEDROOM AND ONE BATHROOM ON EACH LEVEL. LIVING ROOM HAS WOOD LAMINATE FLOORS. KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDING A FLAT TOP RANGE. MASTER HAS WALK-IN CLOSET. CEILING FANS AND TWO INCH BLINDS. COMMUNITY POOL. $200.00 ADMIN FEE DUE AT MOVE IN.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
