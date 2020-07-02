All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 1325 S SABINO Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
1325 S SABINO Drive
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:53 AM

1325 S SABINO Drive

1325 South Sabino Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1325 South Sabino Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Gardens

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
VERY NICE THREE BEDROOM THREE BATHROOM HOME WITH ONE BEDROOM AND ONE BATHROOM ON EACH LEVEL. LIVING ROOM HAS WOOD LAMINATE FLOORS. KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDING A FLAT TOP RANGE. MASTER HAS WALK-IN CLOSET. CEILING FANS AND TWO INCH BLINDS. COMMUNITY POOL. $200.00 ADMIN FEE DUE AT MOVE IN.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1325 S SABINO Drive have any available units?
1325 S SABINO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1325 S SABINO Drive have?
Some of 1325 S SABINO Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1325 S SABINO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1325 S SABINO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1325 S SABINO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1325 S SABINO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1325 S SABINO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1325 S SABINO Drive offers parking.
Does 1325 S SABINO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1325 S SABINO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1325 S SABINO Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1325 S SABINO Drive has a pool.
Does 1325 S SABINO Drive have accessible units?
No, 1325 S SABINO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1325 S SABINO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1325 S SABINO Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85295
BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor
3389 E Liberty Ln
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street
Gilbert, AZ 85295
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolsGilbert Pet Friendly Places
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District
Vincenz

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College