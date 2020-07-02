1325 S SABINO Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool

VERY NICE THREE BEDROOM THREE BATHROOM HOME WITH ONE BEDROOM AND ONE BATHROOM ON EACH LEVEL. LIVING ROOM HAS WOOD LAMINATE FLOORS. KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDING A FLAT TOP RANGE. MASTER HAS WALK-IN CLOSET. CEILING FANS AND TWO INCH BLINDS. COMMUNITY POOL. $200.00 ADMIN FEE DUE AT MOVE IN.