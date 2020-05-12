All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:47 AM

1315 S Joshua Tree Ln

1315 South Joshua Tree Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1315 South Joshua Tree Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Ray Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
playground
pool
pet friendly
1315 S Joshua Tree Ln Available 11/01/19 Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a den in Ray Ranch is available for immediate move in. - Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a den in Ray Ranch is available for immediate move in. The home has an open great room floor plan, arcadia door to backyard, ceiling fans, and more. In addition to the den it also features a loft. Property is within walking distance to a community pool, playground, and picnic area. It is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, schools, and highway access.

12 month minimum lease. A 1.5% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4319251)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1315 S Joshua Tree Ln have any available units?
1315 S Joshua Tree Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1315 S Joshua Tree Ln have?
Some of 1315 S Joshua Tree Ln's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1315 S Joshua Tree Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1315 S Joshua Tree Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1315 S Joshua Tree Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1315 S Joshua Tree Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1315 S Joshua Tree Ln offer parking?
No, 1315 S Joshua Tree Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1315 S Joshua Tree Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1315 S Joshua Tree Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1315 S Joshua Tree Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1315 S Joshua Tree Ln has a pool.
Does 1315 S Joshua Tree Ln have accessible units?
No, 1315 S Joshua Tree Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1315 S Joshua Tree Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1315 S Joshua Tree Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

