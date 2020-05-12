Amenities

pet friendly pool ceiling fan playground

Unit Amenities ceiling fan Property Amenities playground pool pet friendly

1315 S Joshua Tree Ln Available 11/01/19 Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a den in Ray Ranch is available for immediate move in. - Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a den in Ray Ranch is available for immediate move in. The home has an open great room floor plan, arcadia door to backyard, ceiling fans, and more. In addition to the den it also features a loft. Property is within walking distance to a community pool, playground, and picnic area. It is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, schools, and highway access.



12 month minimum lease. A 1.5% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com



No Cats Allowed



