1294 S Owl Drive

This Beautiful 3-Bedroom 2-Bath Home is located in Gilbert at Recker and Ray in the Master Planned community of The Gardens. With over 1060 s.f. of living space this home offers an open floor plan, black appliances, newer carpets, granite counter tops, maple cabinets, neutral paint and custom lighting throughout. Washer, Dryer, Dishwasher, Microwave and Fridge included in rental price. Master bedroom split on main floor with 2-bedrooms on 2nd floor. Centrally located close to shopping and easy freeway access you can\'t miss out on this one. There are several community parks, walking paths, greenbelts and swimming pools. Call now for an appointment to see this home 480-734-0796 ask for Carrie. Sorry No Pets Allowed $1330 Per Month + 5% tax/admin fee $1330 Refundable deposit