Location

1294 S Owl Dr, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
This Beautiful 3-Bedroom 2-Bath Home is located in Gilbert at Recker and Ray in the Master Planned community of The Gardens. With over 1060 s.f. of living space this home offers an open floor plan, black appliances, newer carpets, granite counter tops, maple cabinets, neutral paint and custom lighting throughout. Washer, Dryer, Dishwasher, Microwave and Fridge included in rental price. Master bedroom split on main floor with 2-bedrooms on 2nd floor. Centrally located close to shopping and easy freeway access you can\'t miss out on this one. There are several community parks, walking paths, greenbelts and swimming pools. Call now for an appointment to see this home 480-734-0796 ask for Carrie. Sorry No Pets Allowed $1330 Per Month + 5% tax/admin fee $1330 Refundable deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1294 S Owl Drive have any available units?
1294 S Owl Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1294 S Owl Drive have?
Some of 1294 S Owl Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1294 S Owl Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1294 S Owl Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1294 S Owl Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1294 S Owl Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1294 S Owl Drive offer parking?
No, 1294 S Owl Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1294 S Owl Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1294 S Owl Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1294 S Owl Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1294 S Owl Drive has a pool.
Does 1294 S Owl Drive have accessible units?
No, 1294 S Owl Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1294 S Owl Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1294 S Owl Drive has units with dishwashers.
