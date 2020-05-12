1268 E Birdland Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly painted with new carpet! - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom with a den newly painted home and new carpet is now available. Home is in the Estates at the Spectrum, easy access to 202, SanTan Village, Crossroads Towne Center & Gilbert Mercy Hospital. Incredible home with a great open floor plan. Fully landscaped front and back. Large front porch, covered and extended rear patio. Formal living & dining room, great room, large kitchen with kitchen island, includes washer/dryer and all appliances. This home is immaculate and ready to rent.



Move in fees/deposits:



Security deposit: $1750

Cleaning fee: $350

Pet Fee (if applicable): $250 each



Monthly fees:



Tax $25.25

Admin $35



(RLNE5826123)