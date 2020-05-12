All apartments in Gilbert
1268 E Birdland Dr
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

1268 E Birdland Dr

1268 East Birdland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1268 East Birdland Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Estates At The Spectrum

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly painted with new carpet! - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom with a den newly painted home and new carpet is now available. Home is in the Estates at the Spectrum, easy access to 202, SanTan Village, Crossroads Towne Center & Gilbert Mercy Hospital. Incredible home with a great open floor plan. Fully landscaped front and back. Large front porch, covered and extended rear patio. Formal living & dining room, great room, large kitchen with kitchen island, includes washer/dryer and all appliances. This home is immaculate and ready to rent.

Move in fees/deposits:

Security deposit: $1750
Cleaning fee: $350
Pet Fee (if applicable): $250 each

Monthly fees:

Tax $25.25
Admin $35

(RLNE5826123)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

