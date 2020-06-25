All apartments in Gilbert
Gilbert, AZ
1265 E SPUR Avenue
Last updated May 21 2019 at 2:05 PM

1265 E SPUR Avenue

1265 East Spur Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1265 East Spur Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Val Vista

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
TOTALLY RENOVATED. 4 bedroom 2 bath with a pool, RV gate, 3 car garage and plenty of room! POOL MAINTENANCE INCLUDED. Kitchen has been completely updated with a chef style double oven, stainless steel appliances and custom granite countertops. The Bathrooms have all been given same custom granite countertops and new fixtures. The main living areas of this home are gorgeous tile planks and the bedrooms have 1 year old upgraded carpet. The entire home was painted last year, Backyard oasis is landscaped with two lush orange trees, a beautiful pool and some grass to the side of that. The RV gate is functional and there is room for storage! Great Gilbert school district and within miles from 60 freeway, 202 freeway, Phoenix Mesa Gateway Airport, Post Office, San Tan Village Mall and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

