1265 E SPUR Avenue

Amenities

TOTALLY RENOVATED. 4 bedroom 2 bath with a pool, RV gate, 3 car garage and plenty of room! POOL MAINTENANCE INCLUDED. Kitchen has been completely updated with a chef style double oven, stainless steel appliances and custom granite countertops. The Bathrooms have all been given same custom granite countertops and new fixtures. The main living areas of this home are gorgeous tile planks and the bedrooms have 1 year old upgraded carpet. The entire home was painted last year, Backyard oasis is landscaped with two lush orange trees, a beautiful pool and some grass to the side of that. The RV gate is functional and there is room for storage! Great Gilbert school district and within miles from 60 freeway, 202 freeway, Phoenix Mesa Gateway Airport, Post Office, San Tan Village Mall and more!