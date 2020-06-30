All apartments in Gilbert
1264 E IVANHOE Court
Last updated March 4 2020 at 11:44 AM

1264 E IVANHOE Court

1264 East Ivanhoe Court · No Longer Available
Location

1264 East Ivanhoe Court, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Ashland Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
FOR LEASE -AVAILABLE APRIL 15 2020 unfurnished in Gilbert, fantastic neighborhood & home has 4 Bdrms 3 Baths & Media Rm & Loft Game Area Built Ins and w/Balcony, Great Room for Formal Living/Dining, Family Rm w/Media Built Ins, Granite Counters, 4010 SQ FT, Resort style backyard with fenced pool, grass play area, 3 Car Garage w/Built In cabinets, Inc Refrig, W/D, great storage, Xtra Large Lot, good schools, master planned community w/PARKS. Rent Inc Pool/Garden Service. Pet ok with lessor approval, No Cats, No Smoking, Minimum 1 Year or More, Applications Pending

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1264 E IVANHOE Court have any available units?
1264 E IVANHOE Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1264 E IVANHOE Court have?
Some of 1264 E IVANHOE Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1264 E IVANHOE Court currently offering any rent specials?
1264 E IVANHOE Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1264 E IVANHOE Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1264 E IVANHOE Court is pet friendly.
Does 1264 E IVANHOE Court offer parking?
Yes, 1264 E IVANHOE Court offers parking.
Does 1264 E IVANHOE Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1264 E IVANHOE Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1264 E IVANHOE Court have a pool?
Yes, 1264 E IVANHOE Court has a pool.
Does 1264 E IVANHOE Court have accessible units?
No, 1264 E IVANHOE Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1264 E IVANHOE Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1264 E IVANHOE Court has units with dishwashers.

