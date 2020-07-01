125 West Smoke Tree Road

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool ceiling fan bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

READY TO GO. CHARMING 3BED 2 BATH HOME IN GILBERT!!!



This is a beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home located in the lovely lake community of desirable Lago Estancia! This stunning property features a great room floor plan, separate formal dining room with lovely custom chandelier. Enjoy the easy care of all tile throughout the entire house, vaulted ceilings and ceiling fans in all the rooms. The roomy master bedroom has an exit bathtub, separate shower and dual sinks.Backyard with covered patio a perfect place to relax and enjoy the Arizona sky. All this near shopping and amenities!



** YARD DEBRIS (KID POOL AND ANIMAL CAGE) TO BE REMOVED BEFORE MOVE IN .***



Please e-mail jose.azhomesales@gmail.com for more details and info on applying.



***( Self Showing)***

To view the property ***( Self Showing)***

1. Make an account with rently.com

2. Provide day and time for viewing.

3. You're provided with a timed code for a self showing.

4. Use your code on the mechanical key box at the property.



Applications and office guidelines for qualification can be found at

(https://www.worldclass247.com/application....)

or just hit the apply now tab on rently.com



APPLICATION FEE IS NON REFUNDABLE UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES. LET ME KNOW IF YOU HAVE ANY OTHER QUESTIONS



Small dog considered. Any and all pets will require owner/management approval and considered on an individual basis.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.