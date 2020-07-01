All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:56 PM

125 West Smoke Tree Road

125 West Smoke Tree Road · No Longer Available
Location

125 West Smoke Tree Road, Gilbert, AZ 85233

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
bathtub
READY TO GO. CHARMING 3BED 2 BATH HOME IN GILBERT!!!

This is a beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home located in the lovely lake community of desirable Lago Estancia! This stunning property features a great room floor plan, separate formal dining room with lovely custom chandelier. Enjoy the easy care of all tile throughout the entire house, vaulted ceilings and ceiling fans in all the rooms. The roomy master bedroom has an exit bathtub, separate shower and dual sinks.Backyard with covered patio a perfect place to relax and enjoy the Arizona sky. All this near shopping and amenities!

** YARD DEBRIS (KID POOL AND ANIMAL CAGE) TO BE REMOVED BEFORE MOVE IN .***

Please e-mail jose.azhomesales@gmail.com for more details and info on applying.

***( Self Showing)***
To view the property ***( Self Showing)***
1. Make an account with rently.com
2. Provide day and time for viewing.
3. You're provided with a timed code for a self showing.
4. Use your code on the mechanical key box at the property.

Applications and office guidelines for qualification can be found at
(https://www.worldclass247.com/application....)
or just hit the apply now tab on rently.com

APPLICATION FEE IS NON REFUNDABLE UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES. LET ME KNOW IF YOU HAVE ANY OTHER QUESTIONS

Small dog considered. Any and all pets will require owner/management approval and considered on an individual basis.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 West Smoke Tree Road have any available units?
125 West Smoke Tree Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 125 West Smoke Tree Road have?
Some of 125 West Smoke Tree Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 West Smoke Tree Road currently offering any rent specials?
125 West Smoke Tree Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 West Smoke Tree Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 125 West Smoke Tree Road is pet friendly.
Does 125 West Smoke Tree Road offer parking?
No, 125 West Smoke Tree Road does not offer parking.
Does 125 West Smoke Tree Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 West Smoke Tree Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 West Smoke Tree Road have a pool?
Yes, 125 West Smoke Tree Road has a pool.
Does 125 West Smoke Tree Road have accessible units?
No, 125 West Smoke Tree Road does not have accessible units.
Does 125 West Smoke Tree Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 West Smoke Tree Road does not have units with dishwashers.

