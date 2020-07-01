All apartments in Gilbert
1244 S Sierra St
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:30 AM

1244 S Sierra St

1244 South Sierra Street · No Longer Available
Location

1244 South Sierra Street, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Settler's Meadow

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
**FABULOUS- 5br/3ba HOUSE (LINDSAY & WARNER) - This FABULOUS House is in an outstanding area of Gilbert - Five bedrooms, Three full baths & Two car garage - Fenced back yard, Great Pool, Desert Landscaping, PetOk, located off Lindsay and Warner.

This is situated in Gilbert near excellent schools, quiet neighborhood, minutes from shopping, and access to the Loop 202.

House features: Dishwasher, Built-In Microwave, Pool, and lots of storage. Monthly landscaping is included with rent.

Total Month Cost: Rent/Tax/Admin/HVAC - $2,104.78

No Pets!!

Please contact Premier Business Investments at 480-308-0093 to schedule a showing.

Serious Inquiries Only. Lease Requirements - 12 month contract, 1 month refundable deposit, references, and credit check.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4324526)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1244 S Sierra St have any available units?
1244 S Sierra St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1244 S Sierra St have?
Some of 1244 S Sierra St's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1244 S Sierra St currently offering any rent specials?
1244 S Sierra St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1244 S Sierra St pet-friendly?
No, 1244 S Sierra St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1244 S Sierra St offer parking?
Yes, 1244 S Sierra St offers parking.
Does 1244 S Sierra St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1244 S Sierra St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1244 S Sierra St have a pool?
Yes, 1244 S Sierra St has a pool.
Does 1244 S Sierra St have accessible units?
No, 1244 S Sierra St does not have accessible units.
Does 1244 S Sierra St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1244 S Sierra St has units with dishwashers.

