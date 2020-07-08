All apartments in Gilbert
1232 E SCOTT Avenue
1232 E SCOTT Avenue

1232 East Scott Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1232 East Scott Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Park Village

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Charming 3 bedroom (+ den/office) Gilbert home with great open floor plan with a separate living room & family room and eat in kitchen. Tile and wood floors thru out. Master bedroom boasts vaulted ceilings and includes 2 walk-in closets. Master bath includes separate garden tub and shower and dual vanity sinks. Wood blinds on windows. Large backyard includes storage shed and covered patio. Minutes from the 60, Dana Park shopping, Downtown Gilbert, schools, recreation center, dining, parks, and the Val Vista Lakes area. Ready for immediate move-in!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Does 1232 E SCOTT Avenue have any available units?
1232 E SCOTT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1232 E SCOTT Avenue have?
Some of 1232 E SCOTT Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1232 E SCOTT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1232 E SCOTT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1232 E SCOTT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1232 E SCOTT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1232 E SCOTT Avenue offer parking?
No, 1232 E SCOTT Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1232 E SCOTT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1232 E SCOTT Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1232 E SCOTT Avenue have a pool?
No, 1232 E SCOTT Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1232 E SCOTT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1232 E SCOTT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1232 E SCOTT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1232 E SCOTT Avenue has units with dishwashers.
