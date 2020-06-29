1226 North Farrell Court, Gilbert, AZ 85233 Kaufman and Broad at Cooper Ranch
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
dog park
air conditioning
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
parking
garage
The HUGE backyard is very secluded with no neighbors behind as it backs to a greenbelt! The backyard offers a basketball court & a fenced play area which could be perfect dog run as well! The house has NO carpet. To apply for this property go to www.3rdbaserealty.com and click For Rent.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 1226 N Farrell St have any available units?
1226 N Farrell St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1226 N Farrell St have?
Some of 1226 N Farrell St's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1226 N Farrell St currently offering any rent specials?
1226 N Farrell St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1226 N Farrell St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1226 N Farrell St is pet friendly.
Does 1226 N Farrell St offer parking?
Yes, 1226 N Farrell St offers parking.
Does 1226 N Farrell St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1226 N Farrell St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1226 N Farrell St have a pool?
No, 1226 N Farrell St does not have a pool.
Does 1226 N Farrell St have accessible units?
No, 1226 N Farrell St does not have accessible units.
Does 1226 N Farrell St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1226 N Farrell St has units with dishwashers.