All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 1226 N Farrell St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
1226 N Farrell St
Last updated March 3 2020 at 8:55 AM

1226 N Farrell St

1226 North Farrell Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1226 North Farrell Court, Gilbert, AZ 85233
Kaufman and Broad at Cooper Ranch

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
dog park
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
parking
garage
The HUGE backyard is very secluded with no neighbors behind as it backs to a greenbelt! The backyard offers a basketball court & a fenced play area which could be perfect dog run as well! The house has NO carpet. To apply for this property go to www.3rdbaserealty.com and click For Rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1226 N Farrell St have any available units?
1226 N Farrell St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1226 N Farrell St have?
Some of 1226 N Farrell St's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1226 N Farrell St currently offering any rent specials?
1226 N Farrell St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1226 N Farrell St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1226 N Farrell St is pet friendly.
Does 1226 N Farrell St offer parking?
Yes, 1226 N Farrell St offers parking.
Does 1226 N Farrell St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1226 N Farrell St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1226 N Farrell St have a pool?
No, 1226 N Farrell St does not have a pool.
Does 1226 N Farrell St have accessible units?
No, 1226 N Farrell St does not have accessible units.
Does 1226 N Farrell St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1226 N Farrell St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alcove at the Islands
1300 W Warner Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
The Reserve at Gilbert Towne Centre by Mark-Taylor
351 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes
1303 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College