1177 W LAREDO Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Beautiful, high demand CAMELOT home in the award winning Artemina area of THE ISLANDS. Features rare 6 huge bedrooms: four large bedrooms plus master and large loft upstairs. One bedroom downstairs with custom built-in office - must see! Huge kitchen and family room with fireplace, 20'' tile and beautiful laminate flooring on all levels. Kitchen boasts maple cabinets, granite, large island. Extended paver patio, overlooking pebtec pool with water feature. 3 car tandem garage with built-in cabinets to store most of stuff! Ready for growing family or those just seeking space. Only steps away from community parks for children to play on multiple playgrounds, bball & vball courts. And all of this close to downtown Gilbert. No pets.



Landlord pays for pool maintenance and HOA.



Application fee $45 per adult; City Tax: 1.5%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $29/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter's Insurance),



Tenant must qualify. Must have a minimum credit score of 600. Net income 3x rent. Signed contract and insurance required.