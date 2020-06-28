All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated September 14 2019 at 7:13 AM

1177 W LAREDO Avenue

1177 West Laredo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1177 West Laredo Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85233
The Islands

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful, high demand CAMELOT home in the award winning Artemina area of THE ISLANDS. Features rare 6 huge bedrooms: four large bedrooms plus master and large loft upstairs. One bedroom downstairs with custom built-in office - must see! Huge kitchen and family room with fireplace, 20'' tile and beautiful laminate flooring on all levels. Kitchen boasts maple cabinets, granite, large island. Extended paver patio, overlooking pebtec pool with water feature. 3 car tandem garage with built-in cabinets to store most of stuff! Ready for growing family or those just seeking space. Only steps away from community parks for children to play on multiple playgrounds, bball & vball courts. And all of this close to downtown Gilbert. No pets.

Landlord pays for pool maintenance and HOA.

Application fee $45 per adult; City Tax: 1.5%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $29/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter's Insurance),

Tenant must qualify. Must have a minimum credit score of 600. Net income 3x rent. Signed contract and insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1177 W LAREDO Avenue have any available units?
1177 W LAREDO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1177 W LAREDO Avenue have?
Some of 1177 W LAREDO Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1177 W LAREDO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1177 W LAREDO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1177 W LAREDO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1177 W LAREDO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1177 W LAREDO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1177 W LAREDO Avenue offers parking.
Does 1177 W LAREDO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1177 W LAREDO Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1177 W LAREDO Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1177 W LAREDO Avenue has a pool.
Does 1177 W LAREDO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1177 W LAREDO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1177 W LAREDO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1177 W LAREDO Avenue has units with dishwashers.
