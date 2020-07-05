All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 1177 E BUFFALO Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
1177 E BUFFALO Street
Last updated April 19 2020 at 5:08 AM

1177 E BUFFALO Street

1177 East Buffalo Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1177 East Buffalo Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Spectrum at Val Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This well maintained 3 Bedroom with 2 1/2 bath home is move in ready and located in the desirable Spectrum Community. Kitchen has upgraded cabinets along with stainless steel appliances and pantry. Eat-in dining and door leading to the covered patio make enjoying the AZ weather super simple. Downstairs Bonus area can be used as an office or possible smaller formal dining area. A second bonus area (over the garage) upstairs makes for a great kids play area or additional living area. All bedrooms are upstairs along with a full laundry area. Washer and Dryer included as-is with rental. Master bedroom has a double vanity, separate tub & shower along with walk-in closet. This property is near Santan outdoor mall as well as walking/biking trails and more restaurants than you can count.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1177 E BUFFALO Street have any available units?
1177 E BUFFALO Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1177 E BUFFALO Street have?
Some of 1177 E BUFFALO Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1177 E BUFFALO Street currently offering any rent specials?
1177 E BUFFALO Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1177 E BUFFALO Street pet-friendly?
No, 1177 E BUFFALO Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1177 E BUFFALO Street offer parking?
Yes, 1177 E BUFFALO Street offers parking.
Does 1177 E BUFFALO Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1177 E BUFFALO Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1177 E BUFFALO Street have a pool?
No, 1177 E BUFFALO Street does not have a pool.
Does 1177 E BUFFALO Street have accessible units?
No, 1177 E BUFFALO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1177 E BUFFALO Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1177 E BUFFALO Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alcove at the Islands
1300 W Warner Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Vistara at SanTan Village
1725 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Cadia Crossing
230 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College