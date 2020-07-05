1177 E BUFFALO Street

Amenities

This well maintained 3 Bedroom with 2 1/2 bath home is move in ready and located in the desirable Spectrum Community. Kitchen has upgraded cabinets along with stainless steel appliances and pantry. Eat-in dining and door leading to the covered patio make enjoying the AZ weather super simple. Downstairs Bonus area can be used as an office or possible smaller formal dining area. A second bonus area (over the garage) upstairs makes for a great kids play area or additional living area. All bedrooms are upstairs along with a full laundry area. Washer and Dryer included as-is with rental. Master bedroom has a double vanity, separate tub & shower along with walk-in closet. This property is near Santan outdoor mall as well as walking/biking trails and more restaurants than you can count.