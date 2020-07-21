All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated December 24 2019 at 7:54 AM

1173 North Sunnyvale Avenue

1173 North Sunnyvale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1173 North Sunnyvale Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Wonderful Gilbert Home!! 4 bedrooms 3 full bathrooms. Beautiful Custom shutters throughout the house. Formal living and dining room. Kitchen with a lot of cabinets, stainless steel appliances, kitchen island open to family room. One bedroom and a full bathroom downstairs and laundry room. Upstairs you will find a huge Master Suite, with a full Master Bathroom, with separate walking in shower and bath tub. 2 extra rooms with walk in closets. Pie shaped lot with a lot of room in the backyard, sparkling pool, grass, mature trees and extended patio ready for family and friends entertaining. Pool service and landscaping is included in rent.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1173 North Sunnyvale Avenue have any available units?
1173 North Sunnyvale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1173 North Sunnyvale Avenue have?
Some of 1173 North Sunnyvale Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1173 North Sunnyvale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1173 North Sunnyvale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1173 North Sunnyvale Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1173 North Sunnyvale Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1173 North Sunnyvale Avenue offer parking?
No, 1173 North Sunnyvale Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1173 North Sunnyvale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1173 North Sunnyvale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1173 North Sunnyvale Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1173 North Sunnyvale Avenue has a pool.
Does 1173 North Sunnyvale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1173 North Sunnyvale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1173 North Sunnyvale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1173 North Sunnyvale Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
