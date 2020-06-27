1159 East Aberdeen Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

Beautiful single-story, 4 bedroom, 1 office room, & 3 bath home in Layton Lakes. This home features an upgraded kitchen with beautiful dark cabinets, stainless steel appliances, & breakfast bar. Large open family room. Beautiful master bedroom with his & her closet. Full master bathroom with two sinks, large counter space, & walk-in shower. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Tile & carpet flooring in all the right places. Covered patio with pavers and artificial grass landscaping. Three car garage. Layton Lakes community amenities include the use of Splashpad, soccer fields, volleyball courts, tennis courts, and basketballs courts etc. This beautiful community is is in the top-rated Chandler School district and close to fine dining, shopping and great schools. Easy access to the multiple freeways! Available now!!



Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (NO CATS & 1 dog <25 LBS)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.