Last updated July 5 2019 at 6:05 PM

1159 East Aberdeen Drive

1159 East Aberdeen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1159 East Aberdeen Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Layton Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
Beautiful single-story, 4 bedroom, 1 office room, & 3 bath home in Layton Lakes. This home features an upgraded kitchen with beautiful dark cabinets, stainless steel appliances, & breakfast bar. Large open family room. Beautiful master bedroom with his & her closet. Full master bathroom with two sinks, large counter space, & walk-in shower. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Tile & carpet flooring in all the right places. Covered patio with pavers and artificial grass landscaping. Three car garage. Layton Lakes community amenities include the use of Splashpad, soccer fields, volleyball courts, tennis courts, and basketballs courts etc. This beautiful community is is in the top-rated Chandler School district and close to fine dining, shopping and great schools. Easy access to the multiple freeways! Available now!!

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (NO CATS & 1 dog <25 LBS)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1159 East Aberdeen Drive have any available units?
1159 East Aberdeen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1159 East Aberdeen Drive have?
Some of 1159 East Aberdeen Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1159 East Aberdeen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1159 East Aberdeen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1159 East Aberdeen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1159 East Aberdeen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1159 East Aberdeen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1159 East Aberdeen Drive offers parking.
Does 1159 East Aberdeen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1159 East Aberdeen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1159 East Aberdeen Drive have a pool?
No, 1159 East Aberdeen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1159 East Aberdeen Drive have accessible units?
No, 1159 East Aberdeen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1159 East Aberdeen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1159 East Aberdeen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
