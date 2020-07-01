All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:54 PM

1156 N FIJI Way

1156 North Fiji Way · No Longer Available
Location

1156 North Fiji Way, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Val Vista Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
An amazing rental in the highly sought after VAL VISTA LAKES! Beautiful 2 story 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home featuring newer carpet and 2 tone paint, Great room with vaulted ceilings. Downstairs guest bedroom. Family room with fireplace. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar, Upstairs master bedroom has full bathroom with dual sinks. Covered patio that overlooks newly remodeled pebble-tech pool and grassy backyard with a new sprinkler system. Great spot for entertaining or take the family and your guests and enjoy the unique amenities. (VVL has three different clubs open to all residents). Use listers app. Lister writes lease. Use listers app. Lister to write lease. Tenant to pay the first $50 of any repair. $150 Rekey Fee, $250 Cleaning Fee to be paid at move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1156 N FIJI Way have any available units?
1156 N FIJI Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1156 N FIJI Way have?
Some of 1156 N FIJI Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1156 N FIJI Way currently offering any rent specials?
1156 N FIJI Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1156 N FIJI Way pet-friendly?
No, 1156 N FIJI Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1156 N FIJI Way offer parking?
Yes, 1156 N FIJI Way offers parking.
Does 1156 N FIJI Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1156 N FIJI Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1156 N FIJI Way have a pool?
Yes, 1156 N FIJI Way has a pool.
Does 1156 N FIJI Way have accessible units?
No, 1156 N FIJI Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1156 N FIJI Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1156 N FIJI Way has units with dishwashers.

