1156 N FIJI Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

An amazing rental in the highly sought after VAL VISTA LAKES! Beautiful 2 story 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home featuring newer carpet and 2 tone paint, Great room with vaulted ceilings. Downstairs guest bedroom. Family room with fireplace. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar, Upstairs master bedroom has full bathroom with dual sinks. Covered patio that overlooks newly remodeled pebble-tech pool and grassy backyard with a new sprinkler system. Great spot for entertaining or take the family and your guests and enjoy the unique amenities. (VVL has three different clubs open to all residents). Use listers app. Lister writes lease. Use listers app. Lister to write lease. Tenant to pay the first $50 of any repair. $150 Rekey Fee, $250 Cleaning Fee to be paid at move in.