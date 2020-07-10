1144 S Osborn Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel walk in closets pool media room

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool media room

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0d16857016 ----

Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom home in the desirable COOLEY STATION NORTH community - surrounded by tree lined streets, biking trails, community pool, and much more all for residents only!



In the gorgeous kitchen you\'ll find a large island, stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinets, and beautiful maple wood cabinets. Some of the other features you will love about this property include spacious bedrooms, upgrade fixtures, walk in closet and separate tub/shower in the master, and the den. Outside features a covered patio and low maintenance yard.



The home is also located near the San Tan Mall, Movie Theaters, and lots of restaurants.



Come take a look before this leases out.



No pets please



Other leasing fees:

$40 per adult application fee

$150 admin fee upon lease signing

2% Monthly Admin

1.5% TPT tax

Security deposit equal to one month\'s rent



Biking Walking Path

Community Pool

Washer/Dryer In Unit