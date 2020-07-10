All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 1144 S Osborn Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
1144 S Osborn Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1144 S Osborn Ln

1144 South Osborn Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1144 South Osborn Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Cooley Station North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
media room
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
media room
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0d16857016 ----
Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom home in the desirable COOLEY STATION NORTH community - surrounded by tree lined streets, biking trails, community pool, and much more all for residents only!

In the gorgeous kitchen you\'ll find a large island, stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinets, and beautiful maple wood cabinets. Some of the other features you will love about this property include spacious bedrooms, upgrade fixtures, walk in closet and separate tub/shower in the master, and the den. Outside features a covered patio and low maintenance yard.

The home is also located near the San Tan Mall, Movie Theaters, and lots of restaurants.

Come take a look before this leases out.

No pets please

Other leasing fees:
$40 per adult application fee
$150 admin fee upon lease signing
2% Monthly Admin
1.5% TPT tax
Security deposit equal to one month\'s rent

Biking Walking Path
Community Pool
Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1144 S Osborn Ln have any available units?
1144 S Osborn Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1144 S Osborn Ln have?
Some of 1144 S Osborn Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1144 S Osborn Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1144 S Osborn Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1144 S Osborn Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1144 S Osborn Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1144 S Osborn Ln offer parking?
No, 1144 S Osborn Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1144 S Osborn Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1144 S Osborn Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1144 S Osborn Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1144 S Osborn Ln has a pool.
Does 1144 S Osborn Ln have accessible units?
No, 1144 S Osborn Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1144 S Osborn Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1144 S Osborn Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alcove at the Islands
1300 W Warner Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Avana Gilbert
3225 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Azul at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3134 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Williams Gateway
5850 S Power Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
San Privada by Mark-Taylor
1480 E Pecos Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Pet Friendly Places
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College