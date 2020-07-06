1142 W EDGEWATER Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool internet access

Furnished Vacation Rental! Imagine your next vacation in this Fantastic Lakeside townhouse with private backyard space & boat dock! This spacious split 2 bedroom plan has loft (with desk/library space)! GreatRoom with cozy wood burning fireplace has gourmet kitchen boasting high end cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and granite counters has Gorgeous international chic designer decor from owners travels abroad! Stocked with comforts of home and luxurious touches t/o; high end linens, cozy beds, plush carpeting, travertine floors and well appointed kitchen! Fish in the stocked lake, enjoy the community pool, utilize the paddle boat & more! Wifi & extended cable service included. Cap on utilities apply. Bring your toothbrush & enjoy!