Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:39 AM

1142 W EDGEWATER Drive

1142 West Edge Water Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1142 West Edge Water Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85233
The Islands

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
Furnished Vacation Rental! Imagine your next vacation in this Fantastic Lakeside townhouse with private backyard space & boat dock! This spacious split 2 bedroom plan has loft (with desk/library space)! GreatRoom with cozy wood burning fireplace has gourmet kitchen boasting high end cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and granite counters has Gorgeous international chic designer decor from owners travels abroad! Stocked with comforts of home and luxurious touches t/o; high end linens, cozy beds, plush carpeting, travertine floors and well appointed kitchen! Fish in the stocked lake, enjoy the community pool, utilize the paddle boat & more! Wifi & extended cable service included. Cap on utilities apply. Bring your toothbrush & enjoy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1142 W EDGEWATER Drive have any available units?
1142 W EDGEWATER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1142 W EDGEWATER Drive have?
Some of 1142 W EDGEWATER Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1142 W EDGEWATER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1142 W EDGEWATER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1142 W EDGEWATER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1142 W EDGEWATER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1142 W EDGEWATER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1142 W EDGEWATER Drive offers parking.
Does 1142 W EDGEWATER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1142 W EDGEWATER Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1142 W EDGEWATER Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1142 W EDGEWATER Drive has a pool.
Does 1142 W EDGEWATER Drive have accessible units?
No, 1142 W EDGEWATER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1142 W EDGEWATER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1142 W EDGEWATER Drive has units with dishwashers.

