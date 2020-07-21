All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 1130 S western skies Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
1130 S western skies Drive
Last updated September 6 2019 at 7:18 AM

1130 S western skies Drive

1130 South Western Skies Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1130 South Western Skies Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85296

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
4 bed room, 3 car garage, pool, single story home in Western Skies Golf Community in Gilbert, AZ. All wood like flooring. Granite counter tops in the kitchen with center island. Pool service s included for a true maintenance free living. Home is light and bright surrounded by large windows throughout entire house. Washer/ dryer in place. Supreme location near major freeway system, shopping, eatery, entertainment. Excellent schools. Live in a truly wonderful home in a beautiful golf community. It is a rare opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1130 S western skies Drive have any available units?
1130 S western skies Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1130 S western skies Drive have?
Some of 1130 S western skies Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1130 S western skies Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1130 S western skies Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1130 S western skies Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1130 S western skies Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1130 S western skies Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1130 S western skies Drive offers parking.
Does 1130 S western skies Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1130 S western skies Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1130 S western skies Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1130 S western skies Drive has a pool.
Does 1130 S western skies Drive have accessible units?
No, 1130 S western skies Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1130 S western skies Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1130 S western skies Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Desert Mirage Luxury Apartments
1333 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Alcove at the Islands
1300 W Warner Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Azul at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3134 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Country Villa Apartments
950 N Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGilbert 2 Bedroom Apartments
Gilbert Apartments with PoolsGilbert Pet Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District
Vincenz

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College