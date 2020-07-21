1130 S western skies Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

4 bed room, 3 car garage, pool, single story home in Western Skies Golf Community in Gilbert, AZ. All wood like flooring. Granite counter tops in the kitchen with center island. Pool service s included for a true maintenance free living. Home is light and bright surrounded by large windows throughout entire house. Washer/ dryer in place. Supreme location near major freeway system, shopping, eatery, entertainment. Excellent schools. Live in a truly wonderful home in a beautiful golf community. It is a rare opportunity!