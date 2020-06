Amenities

This is a fully furnished rental ~ Peak season (Feb&March) $5600/mo + taxes and fees ~ Off peak (June-Sept) $2000/mo + taxes and fees ~ This home is updated and thoughtfully decorated throughout. Both bedrooms have new king size beds and TV's in both rooms. The cabinets are well stocked with everything you need for a turnkey experience. Enjoy time on the covered patio accommodated with BBQ and comfortable seating.TPT License # 21249143