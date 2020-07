Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Beautiful single level home in Neely Commons! Desirable open floorplan with large eat in kitchen, complete with tons of cabinets, ample counter space, and center island with breakfast bar. Master suite has spacious walk in closet, 3/4 bathroom with single sink vanity. Backyard features a covered patio with lush green turf and plenty of room for entertaining. Very low maintenance landscaping! This home is will go quick, so come see it today!