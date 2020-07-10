All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:50 PM

1114 North Sailors Way

1114 North Sailors Way · No Longer Available
Location

1114 North Sailors Way, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Park Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Here are the links to the 3D Virtual Tour.

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=3xt8AJzvNNw

Single story home in sought after Gilbert neighborhood. Located Near Val Vista and Guadalupe! Vaulted ceiling in great room provides an open feel. Enjoy the beautiful granite counters in the big open kitchen. Ceiling fans in most rooms. Gorgeous new walk-in tiled showers. New bathroom counters and fixtures. Home freshly painted inside and out. Floor coating, and great cabinetry in garage. Laundry-room inside off the garage. Front landscaping with grass and flower accents. Back landscaping with a mature, fruitful orange tree. Mirrored closets in 2 bedrooms. Thank you for your interest!

To schedule a self-tour call 480-586-2666. For availability or questions email JANNA@brewerstrattonpm.com or view all available properties at www.brewerstrattonpm.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,095, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $2,618.75, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

