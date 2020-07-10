1114 North Sailors Way

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Here are the links to the 3D Virtual Tour.



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=3xt8AJzvNNw



Single story home in sought after Gilbert neighborhood. Located Near Val Vista and Guadalupe! Vaulted ceiling in great room provides an open feel. Enjoy the beautiful granite counters in the big open kitchen. Ceiling fans in most rooms. Gorgeous new walk-in tiled showers. New bathroom counters and fixtures. Home freshly painted inside and out. Floor coating, and great cabinetry in garage. Laundry-room inside off the garage. Front landscaping with grass and flower accents. Back landscaping with a mature, fruitful orange tree. Mirrored closets in 2 bedrooms. Thank you for your interest!



To schedule a self-tour call 480-586-2666. For availability or questions email JANNA@brewerstrattonpm.com or view all available properties at www.brewerstrattonpm.com



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,095, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $2,618.75, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

