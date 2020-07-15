All apartments in Gilbert
108 N Pioneer St
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:52 PM

108 N Pioneer St

108 North Pioneer Street · No Longer Available
Location

108 North Pioneer Street, Gilbert, AZ 85233
North Shore

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Pioneer - Property Id: 229048

Light and Bright family home with den located within walking distance to the McQueen Park Activity Center where there are a lot of things for kids to do! This is a beautiful Gilbert neighborhood with a community pool that is near schools and parks. This home has a big backyard with a covered patio and a shade tree.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/229048
Property Id 229048

(RLNE5585858)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 N Pioneer St have any available units?
108 N Pioneer St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 108 N Pioneer St have?
Some of 108 N Pioneer St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 N Pioneer St currently offering any rent specials?
108 N Pioneer St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 N Pioneer St pet-friendly?
Yes, 108 N Pioneer St is pet friendly.
Does 108 N Pioneer St offer parking?
No, 108 N Pioneer St does not offer parking.
Does 108 N Pioneer St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 108 N Pioneer St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 N Pioneer St have a pool?
Yes, 108 N Pioneer St has a pool.
Does 108 N Pioneer St have accessible units?
No, 108 N Pioneer St does not have accessible units.
Does 108 N Pioneer St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 108 N Pioneer St has units with dishwashers.
