Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:29 PM

1068 South Hawk Lane

1068 South Hawk Lane · (480) 568-2666
Location

1068 South Hawk Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85296

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2121 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
This is a must-see with lots of upgrades! Formal Model Home! Don't miss out on this immaculate 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with 2,121 sq. ft. and LOTS of upgrades! Convenient Gilbert location right off of Warner & Recker in the beautiful "Copper Ranch Classics II" Subdivision!
This home is in stunning with a gorgeous formal entrance foyer, beautifully upgraded carpet, and wood-like flooring in all the right areas! Features recessed lighting, ceiling fans, upgraded window treatments, water softener, upgraded interior paneled doors, and beautiful interior custom paint. Enjoy the covered patio and easy to maintain landscaping! Close to the pristine community pool, park, & soccer field! Only minutes away from San Tan Shopping Mall, dining, schools, loop 202 freeway, and much more! This one won't last long at this price!

**No Pets**

To schedule a self-tour call 480-586-2666. For availability or questions text Shannon 480-349-3823 or email shannon@brewerstrattonpm.com. To apply or view all available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $2,243.75, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1068 South Hawk Lane have any available units?
1068 South Hawk Lane has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1068 South Hawk Lane have?
Some of 1068 South Hawk Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1068 South Hawk Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1068 South Hawk Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1068 South Hawk Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1068 South Hawk Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1068 South Hawk Lane offer parking?
No, 1068 South Hawk Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1068 South Hawk Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1068 South Hawk Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1068 South Hawk Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1068 South Hawk Lane has a pool.
Does 1068 South Hawk Lane have accessible units?
No, 1068 South Hawk Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1068 South Hawk Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1068 South Hawk Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
