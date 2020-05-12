All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 1064 W Chilton Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
1064 W Chilton Ave
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:58 AM

1064 W Chilton Ave

1064 West Chilton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1064 West Chilton Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85233

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Gilbert Ranch Style Home - Impressive kitchen with beautiful granite countertops, nice backsplash, upgraded appliances. Cute breakfast bar! Tile floors in all of the right places. Cozy eat-in kitchen. Large master suite with double sinks in the bathroom and garden tub. Huge walk-in closet. Spacious backyard with pool, perfect for the warmer months ahead! Pool service & landscaping included.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

Deposit and Fee Structure:

One Time Fees
Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)
Security Deposit: $1795
Cleaning Fee: $250
Lease Administration Fee: $195

Monthly Fees
Monthly Rent: $1795
Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)
No pets please

Click APPLY NOW!
Upon approved application the $1795 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5638918)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1064 W Chilton Ave have any available units?
1064 W Chilton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1064 W Chilton Ave have?
Some of 1064 W Chilton Ave's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1064 W Chilton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1064 W Chilton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1064 W Chilton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1064 W Chilton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1064 W Chilton Ave offer parking?
No, 1064 W Chilton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1064 W Chilton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1064 W Chilton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1064 W Chilton Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1064 W Chilton Ave has a pool.
Does 1064 W Chilton Ave have accessible units?
No, 1064 W Chilton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1064 W Chilton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1064 W Chilton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana Gilbert
3225 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Cadia Crossing
230 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Serena Shores
4101 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Country Villa Apartments
950 N Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor
3389 E Liberty Ln
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Flats at SanTan
2550 S San Tan Village Pkwy
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College