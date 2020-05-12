1064 W Chilton Ave

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated walk in closets pool bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Gilbert Ranch Style Home - Impressive kitchen with beautiful granite countertops, nice backsplash, upgraded appliances. Cute breakfast bar! Tile floors in all of the right places. Cozy eat-in kitchen. Large master suite with double sinks in the bathroom and garden tub. Huge walk-in closet. Spacious backyard with pool, perfect for the warmer months ahead! Pool service & landscaping included.



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



Deposit and Fee Structure:



One Time Fees

Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)

Security Deposit: $1795

Cleaning Fee: $250

Lease Administration Fee: $195



Monthly Fees

Monthly Rent: $1795

Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)

No pets please



Click APPLY NOW!

Upon approved application the $1795 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5638918)