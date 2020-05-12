All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated July 15 2019 at 4:54 PM

1062 West Cooley Drive

1062 West Cooley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1062 West Cooley Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85233
Kaufman and Broad at Cooper Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Look at this beauty! Very spacious, with storage galore!! Super cute, bright and open 1850 sq ft home in a quiet Gilbert neighborhood. Vaulted ceilings, cozy gas fireplace, with large master suite and bath, walk in closet and other functional storage cabinets, make this home a renters dream!! Nice backyard with covered patio, 2 car garage, and washer/dryer. Near shopping, restaurants and quick easy access to I-60. Wont last long!

Your small pet is welcomed!

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1062 West Cooley Drive have any available units?
1062 West Cooley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1062 West Cooley Drive have?
Some of 1062 West Cooley Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1062 West Cooley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1062 West Cooley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1062 West Cooley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1062 West Cooley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1062 West Cooley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1062 West Cooley Drive offers parking.
Does 1062 West Cooley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1062 West Cooley Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1062 West Cooley Drive have a pool?
No, 1062 West Cooley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1062 West Cooley Drive have accessible units?
No, 1062 West Cooley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1062 West Cooley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1062 West Cooley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
