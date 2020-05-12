1062 West Cooley Drive

Amenities
Look at this beauty! Very spacious, with storage galore!! Super cute, bright and open 1850 sq ft home in a quiet Gilbert neighborhood. Vaulted ceilings, cozy gas fireplace, with large master suite and bath, walk in closet and other functional storage cabinets, make this home a renters dream!! Nice backyard with covered patio, 2 car garage, and washer/dryer. Near shopping, restaurants and quick easy access to I-60. Wont last long!
Your small pet is welcomed!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.