Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
1059 W SANDY BANKS --
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1059 W SANDY BANKS --
1059 West Sandy Banks
·
No Longer Available
Location
1059 West Sandy Banks, Gilbert, AZ 85233
The Islands
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Clean and ready to go now! Photos are up to date. Our application process is first come first served. We don't accept multiples for the pick and choose game. Come see it in person!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1059 W SANDY BANKS -- have any available units?
1059 W SANDY BANKS -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gilbert, AZ
.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Gilbert Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1059 W SANDY BANKS -- have?
Some of 1059 W SANDY BANKS --'s amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1059 W SANDY BANKS -- currently offering any rent specials?
1059 W SANDY BANKS -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1059 W SANDY BANKS -- pet-friendly?
No, 1059 W SANDY BANKS -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gilbert
.
Does 1059 W SANDY BANKS -- offer parking?
No, 1059 W SANDY BANKS -- does not offer parking.
Does 1059 W SANDY BANKS -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1059 W SANDY BANKS -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1059 W SANDY BANKS -- have a pool?
No, 1059 W SANDY BANKS -- does not have a pool.
Does 1059 W SANDY BANKS -- have accessible units?
No, 1059 W SANDY BANKS -- does not have accessible units.
Does 1059 W SANDY BANKS -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1059 W SANDY BANKS -- has units with dishwashers.
