Gilbert, AZ
1038 S Oak St
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:26 AM

1038 S Oak St

1038 South Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

1038 South Oak Street, Gilbert, AZ 85233

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
1038 S Oak St Available 05/15/20 AVAILABLE 5/15/2020!!! - Very nice single story 4 bedroom home in the heart of Gilbert. Open and airy floorplan. Eat in kitchen with lots of cabinets and kitchen island opens to spacious family room with built in media niche. Formal living room. Split master bedroom with walk in closet, full bath, bay window and separate exit to covered patio. Lots of tile, two-tone paint, 11' ceilings. Beautifully landcaped front and back yard. Covered patio, above ground spa, 3 car garage. This home has it all! **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

(RLNE2400658)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1038 S Oak St have any available units?
1038 S Oak St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1038 S Oak St have?
Some of 1038 S Oak St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1038 S Oak St currently offering any rent specials?
1038 S Oak St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1038 S Oak St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1038 S Oak St is pet friendly.
Does 1038 S Oak St offer parking?
Yes, 1038 S Oak St offers parking.
Does 1038 S Oak St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1038 S Oak St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1038 S Oak St have a pool?
No, 1038 S Oak St does not have a pool.
Does 1038 S Oak St have accessible units?
No, 1038 S Oak St does not have accessible units.
Does 1038 S Oak St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1038 S Oak St does not have units with dishwashers.

