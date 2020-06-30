All apartments in Gilbert
1028 S Deerfield Lane
Last updated December 18 2019 at 12:32 AM

1028 S Deerfield Lane

1028 South Deerfield Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1028 South Deerfield Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85296

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
No Application Fee! This is a very nice 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Gilbert home. This home has many upgrades including upgraded window blinds, ceiling fans throughout and upgraded neutral carpeting. Open kitchen floor plan includes breakfast bar, pantry ceramic top electric range, side-by-side refrigerator, dishwasher and stove top microwave. Master suite features walk-in closet, separate tub and shower and double sinks. Front loading washing machine and dryer are included. Community pool allows for all the fun with none of the work. Close to the 202 San Tan Freeway, San Tan Mall, Gilbert Schools, Shopping and Restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1028 S Deerfield Lane have any available units?
1028 S Deerfield Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1028 S Deerfield Lane have?
Some of 1028 S Deerfield Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1028 S Deerfield Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1028 S Deerfield Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1028 S Deerfield Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1028 S Deerfield Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1028 S Deerfield Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1028 S Deerfield Lane offers parking.
Does 1028 S Deerfield Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1028 S Deerfield Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1028 S Deerfield Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1028 S Deerfield Lane has a pool.
Does 1028 S Deerfield Lane have accessible units?
No, 1028 S Deerfield Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1028 S Deerfield Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1028 S Deerfield Lane has units with dishwashers.

