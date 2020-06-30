1028 S Deerfield Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

No Application Fee! This is a very nice 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Gilbert home. This home has many upgrades including upgraded window blinds, ceiling fans throughout and upgraded neutral carpeting. Open kitchen floor plan includes breakfast bar, pantry ceramic top electric range, side-by-side refrigerator, dishwasher and stove top microwave. Master suite features walk-in closet, separate tub and shower and double sinks. Front loading washing machine and dryer are included. Community pool allows for all the fun with none of the work. Close to the 202 San Tan Freeway, San Tan Mall, Gilbert Schools, Shopping and Restaurants.