1025 S Tiago Dr
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

1025 S Tiago Dr

1025 South Tiago Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1025 South Tiago Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85233
The Islands

Amenities

in unit laundry
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
1025 S Tiago Dr Available 01/11/20 3 bedroom home for rent in the Islands of Gilbert Arizona - 3 bedroom home for rent in the Islands community in Gilbert Arizona ($1650.00). This is a no pet home. Landlord Self-Managed. Two story home, Large Kitchen, Greatroom, formal Dining room, walk to the water. Home painted recently. Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator included. The ISLANDS Community is located in the center of Gilbert close to THREE major Highways (101, 202, 60) This THREE bedroom home on two stories is available for immediate occupancy. Fantastic floor plan, with large OPEN kitchen. Private backyard makes entertaining a must. The Islands in Gilbert is one of the most requested Communities by far! Tons of walking paths around their numerous lakes. Mesquite Schools are close by. Call today for a private viewing as this home will not last long! Monthly landscaping included in rent. The Islands of Gilbert Water Community, tons of amenities. 1.5% Rental tax will also be charged.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4516311)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1025 S Tiago Dr have any available units?
1025 S Tiago Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 1025 S Tiago Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1025 S Tiago Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1025 S Tiago Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1025 S Tiago Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1025 S Tiago Dr offer parking?
No, 1025 S Tiago Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1025 S Tiago Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1025 S Tiago Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1025 S Tiago Dr have a pool?
No, 1025 S Tiago Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1025 S Tiago Dr have accessible units?
No, 1025 S Tiago Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1025 S Tiago Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1025 S Tiago Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1025 S Tiago Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1025 S Tiago Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

