1013 W. Hearne Way

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

3 Bedroom + bonus room 2 Bath, 2.5 Car garage, Exclusive Community on a Huge Cul-De-Sac lot. Gorgeous Pool, Covered Patio, Outside fireplace, Grill, Waterfall, Spacious and Modern, Custom Kitchen. Large Great Room, Desert Landscaping front and back. 2" foe wood blinds Very Nice. Great Location



Major Crossroads: Cooper and Elliot



Near: Playa Del Rey Elm. School, Neely Ranch Riprarian Preserve, McQueen Park, Mesquite Aquatic Center, Mesquite High School



Deposit: is equal to first month’s rent.



Pets: O.K. with additional refundable deposit



Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)



Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.



How to View: Please schedule online through our website austinfleck.com available rentals. (We are unable to schedule viewings via email.)



How to Apply: On-line at austinfleck.com. Our rental criteria is also listed on the website.



Austin Fleck Property Management



