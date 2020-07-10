All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated May 14 2020 at 8:54 PM

1013 W. Hearne Way

1013 West Hearne Way · No Longer Available
Location

1013 West Hearne Way, Gilbert, AZ 85233

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
3 Bedroom + bonus room 2 Bath, 2.5 Car garage, Exclusive Community on a Huge Cul-De-Sac lot. Gorgeous Pool, Covered Patio, Outside fireplace, Grill, Waterfall, Spacious and Modern, Custom Kitchen. Large Great Room, Desert Landscaping front and back. 2" foe wood blinds Very Nice. Great Location

Major Crossroads: Cooper and Elliot

Near: Playa Del Rey Elm. School, Neely Ranch Riprarian Preserve, McQueen Park, Mesquite Aquatic Center, Mesquite High School

Deposit: is equal to first month’s rent.

Pets: O.K. with additional refundable deposit

Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.

How to View: Please schedule online through our website austinfleck.com available rentals. (We are unable to schedule viewings via email.)

How to Apply: On-line at austinfleck.com. Our rental criteria is also listed on the website.

REALTOR®Equal Housing Opportunity.
Austin Fleck Property Management

***The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Austin Fleck Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1013 W. Hearne Way have any available units?
1013 W. Hearne Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1013 W. Hearne Way have?
Some of 1013 W. Hearne Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1013 W. Hearne Way currently offering any rent specials?
1013 W. Hearne Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1013 W. Hearne Way pet-friendly?
No, 1013 W. Hearne Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1013 W. Hearne Way offer parking?
Yes, 1013 W. Hearne Way offers parking.
Does 1013 W. Hearne Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1013 W. Hearne Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1013 W. Hearne Way have a pool?
Yes, 1013 W. Hearne Way has a pool.
Does 1013 W. Hearne Way have accessible units?
No, 1013 W. Hearne Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1013 W. Hearne Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1013 W. Hearne Way does not have units with dishwashers.

