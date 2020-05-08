All apartments in Fountain Hills
15909 Thistle
Last updated May 22 2020 at 11:35 AM

15909 Thistle

15909 E Thistle Dr · No Longer Available
Location

15909 E Thistle Dr, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
FURNISHED Single Family Home-RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES- Nicely furnished single family home, remodeled with 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bath, living area has access to upper balcony with great Southeastern mountain views, cozy fireplace, TV in upstairs living room, kitchen has stainless appliances,bay window with built in bench and separate dining area. Washer and dryer off upstairs kitchen. Lower level den area has sofa sleeper and chair,60 inch flat screen TV, and fireplace & frig & micro & bathroom. Private pool (Propane usage to heat pool is tenants responsibility), large covered patio,with a BBQ grill. 2 car garage, inside washer & dryer. Master has King bed,walk in shower with double sinks.Guests have Queen beds, Jack & Jill bathroom with double sink and walk in shower.

(RLNE1875235)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15909 Thistle have any available units?
15909 Thistle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 15909 Thistle have?
Some of 15909 Thistle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15909 Thistle currently offering any rent specials?
15909 Thistle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15909 Thistle pet-friendly?
No, 15909 Thistle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 15909 Thistle offer parking?
Yes, 15909 Thistle offers parking.
Does 15909 Thistle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15909 Thistle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15909 Thistle have a pool?
Yes, 15909 Thistle has a pool.
Does 15909 Thistle have accessible units?
No, 15909 Thistle does not have accessible units.
Does 15909 Thistle have units with dishwashers?
No, 15909 Thistle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15909 Thistle have units with air conditioning?
No, 15909 Thistle does not have units with air conditioning.
