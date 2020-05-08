15909 Thistle

Amenities

FURNISHED Single Family Home-RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES- Nicely furnished single family home, remodeled with 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bath, living area has access to upper balcony with great Southeastern mountain views, cozy fireplace, TV in upstairs living room, kitchen has stainless appliances,bay window with built in bench and separate dining area. Washer and dryer off upstairs kitchen. Lower level den area has sofa sleeper and chair,60 inch flat screen TV, and fireplace & frig & micro & bathroom. Private pool (Propane usage to heat pool is tenants responsibility), large covered patio,with a BBQ grill. 2 car garage, inside washer & dryer. Master has King bed,walk in shower with double sinks.Guests have Queen beds, Jack & Jill bathroom with double sink and walk in shower.



(RLNE1875235)