Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

980 E. Bellerive Place

980 East Bellerive Place · No Longer Available
Location

980 East Bellerive Place, Chandler, AZ 85249
Los Vistoso

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous corner lot home in a gated community. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home features a split floor plan with a great room. Neutral carpet and tile throughout the home. The kitchen features a breakfast bar, pantry and white appliances.
Property available after 6/19/19

Tenant Costs:
$75 Re-Key Fee
Security Deposit (refundable) $1200
Security Fee (non-refundable) $400
$250 pet deposit per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions)
3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin

*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)

Schedule a viewing at your convenience

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
*Disclaimer* If property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available 5/15/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 980 E. Bellerive Place have any available units?
980 E. Bellerive Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
Is 980 E. Bellerive Place currently offering any rent specials?
980 E. Bellerive Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 980 E. Bellerive Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 980 E. Bellerive Place is pet friendly.
Does 980 E. Bellerive Place offer parking?
No, 980 E. Bellerive Place does not offer parking.
Does 980 E. Bellerive Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 980 E. Bellerive Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 980 E. Bellerive Place have a pool?
No, 980 E. Bellerive Place does not have a pool.
Does 980 E. Bellerive Place have accessible units?
No, 980 E. Bellerive Place does not have accessible units.
Does 980 E. Bellerive Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 980 E. Bellerive Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 980 E. Bellerive Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 980 E. Bellerive Place does not have units with air conditioning.
