980 E. Bellerive Place

Amenities

pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous corner lot home in a gated community. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home features a split floor plan with a great room. Neutral carpet and tile throughout the home. The kitchen features a breakfast bar, pantry and white appliances.

Property available after 6/19/19



Tenant Costs:

$75 Re-Key Fee

Security Deposit (refundable) $1200

Security Fee (non-refundable) $400

$250 pet deposit per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions)

3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin



*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)



Schedule a viewing at your convenience



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

*Disclaimer* If property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available 5/15/19

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.