Chandler, AZ
97 N Cooper Road Unit# 87
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:59 AM

97 N Cooper Road Unit# 87

97 South Cooper Road · No Longer Available
Location

97 South Cooper Road, Chandler, AZ 85225

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
**NICE 2br/2ba PATIO HOME - (CHANDLER BLVD & COOPER) - This NICE Patio Home is a two bedroom & Two bath located off Chandler Blvd and Cooper with direct access to the Loop 101 AND 202.

Amenities: Refrigerator,Dishwasher,Microwave, Washer & Dryer,community pool, Large fenced patio, covered parking, bedrooms vary large, lots of space.

Please contact Premier Business Investments at 480-308-0093 for questions or showings.

Total Month Cost: Rent/Tax/Admin/HVAC - $1,164.28

Serious Inquiries Only. Lease Requirements - 12 month contract, 1 month refundable deposit, references, and credit check.

cats are OK - purrr
dogs are OK - wooof
Location: CHANDLER

(RLNE5795092)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 97 N Cooper Road Unit# 87 have any available units?
97 N Cooper Road Unit# 87 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 97 N Cooper Road Unit# 87 have?
Some of 97 N Cooper Road Unit# 87's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 97 N Cooper Road Unit# 87 currently offering any rent specials?
97 N Cooper Road Unit# 87 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 97 N Cooper Road Unit# 87 pet-friendly?
Yes, 97 N Cooper Road Unit# 87 is pet friendly.
Does 97 N Cooper Road Unit# 87 offer parking?
Yes, 97 N Cooper Road Unit# 87 offers parking.
Does 97 N Cooper Road Unit# 87 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 97 N Cooper Road Unit# 87 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 97 N Cooper Road Unit# 87 have a pool?
Yes, 97 N Cooper Road Unit# 87 has a pool.
Does 97 N Cooper Road Unit# 87 have accessible units?
No, 97 N Cooper Road Unit# 87 does not have accessible units.
Does 97 N Cooper Road Unit# 87 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 97 N Cooper Road Unit# 87 has units with dishwashers.

