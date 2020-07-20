97 N Cooper Road Unit# 106.

Amenities
**NICE 2br/2ba PATIO HOME - (CHANDLER BLVD & COOPER) - This NICE Patio Home is a Two bedroom & Two bath located off Chandler Blvd and Cooper with direct access to the Loop 101 and 202.
Amenities: Refrigerator,Dishwasher,Microwave, Washer & Dryer,community pool, Large fenced patio, covered parking, bedrooms vary large, lots of space.
Total Month Cost: Rent/Tax/Admin/HVAC - $1,059.78
Please contact Premier Business Investments at 480-308-0093 for questions or showings.
Serious Inquiries Only. Lease Requirements - 12 month contract, 1 month refundable deposit, references, and credit check.
cats are OK - purrr
dogs are OK - wooof
Location: CHANDLER
(RLNE5356253)