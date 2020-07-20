All apartments in Chandler
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:48 PM

97 N Cooper Road Unit# 106

97 N Cooper Rd · No Longer Available
Location

97 N Cooper Rd, Chandler, AZ 85225

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**NICE 2br/2ba PATIO HOME - (CHANDLER BLVD & COOPER) - This NICE Patio Home is a Two bedroom & Two bath located off Chandler Blvd and Cooper with direct access to the Loop 101 and 202.

Amenities: Refrigerator,Dishwasher,Microwave, Washer & Dryer,community pool, Large fenced patio, covered parking, bedrooms vary large, lots of space.

Total Month Cost: Rent/Tax/Admin/HVAC - $1,059.78

Please contact Premier Business Investments at 480-308-0093 for questions or showings.

Serious Inquiries Only. Lease Requirements - 12 month contract, 1 month refundable deposit, references, and credit check.

cats are OK - purrr
dogs are OK - wooof
Location: CHANDLER

(RLNE5356253)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 97 N Cooper Road Unit# 106 have any available units?
97 N Cooper Road Unit# 106 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 97 N Cooper Road Unit# 106 have?
Some of 97 N Cooper Road Unit# 106's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 97 N Cooper Road Unit# 106 currently offering any rent specials?
97 N Cooper Road Unit# 106 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 97 N Cooper Road Unit# 106 pet-friendly?
Yes, 97 N Cooper Road Unit# 106 is pet friendly.
Does 97 N Cooper Road Unit# 106 offer parking?
Yes, 97 N Cooper Road Unit# 106 offers parking.
Does 97 N Cooper Road Unit# 106 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 97 N Cooper Road Unit# 106 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 97 N Cooper Road Unit# 106 have a pool?
Yes, 97 N Cooper Road Unit# 106 has a pool.
Does 97 N Cooper Road Unit# 106 have accessible units?
No, 97 N Cooper Road Unit# 106 does not have accessible units.
Does 97 N Cooper Road Unit# 106 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 97 N Cooper Road Unit# 106 has units with dishwashers.

