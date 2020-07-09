All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 955 E KNOX Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
955 E KNOX Road
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

955 E KNOX Road

955 East Knox Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

955 East Knox Road, Chandler, AZ 85225

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous 2 bedroom/ 2 bath condo in the gated community of Villas at Sovona. Open kitchen with newer appliances and french door refrigerator, living room with electric fireplace, private balcony, large closets, soaring ceilings, light and bright, washer/included, and one car garage under unit with easy access. Community offers workout facility, playground, BBQ area, walking paths, heated pool, and spa. Great location. Includes garage and one covered parking spot. 2nd story condo with garage below.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 955 E KNOX Road have any available units?
955 E KNOX Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 955 E KNOX Road have?
Some of 955 E KNOX Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 955 E KNOX Road currently offering any rent specials?
955 E KNOX Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 955 E KNOX Road pet-friendly?
No, 955 E KNOX Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 955 E KNOX Road offer parking?
Yes, 955 E KNOX Road offers parking.
Does 955 E KNOX Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 955 E KNOX Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 955 E KNOX Road have a pool?
Yes, 955 E KNOX Road has a pool.
Does 955 E KNOX Road have accessible units?
No, 955 E KNOX Road does not have accessible units.
Does 955 E KNOX Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 955 E KNOX Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greentree Place
250 S Elizabeth Way
Chandler, AZ 85225
Biscayne Bay
300 E Warner Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Gila Springs
444 N Gila Springs Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Almeria at Ocotillo
2471 W Edgewater Way
Chandler, AZ 85248
Autumn Creek Apartments
1320 N McQueen Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
San Cierra
2400 N Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85225
Reflections at Gila Springs
411 N Kyrene Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226
VIVE
1901 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College