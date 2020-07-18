All apartments in Chandler
7040 W STARDUST Drive
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:20 AM

7040 W STARDUST Drive

7040 West Stardust Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7040 West Stardust Drive, Chandler, AZ 85226

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Urban Chic Loft style home in the Gated Community of Rhythm. Open floor plan 2beds/den & 2.5 baths, & 2 car garage. Stunning chef's kitchen features center island, breakfast bar, quartz counters, pendant lighting, SS appliances, & white cabinetry w/stylish hardware. Private balconies, soothing palette, beautiful wood plank tiled floors, barn door entry into Den, ceiling fans, & plush carpet in all the right places. Amazing loft area w/endless possibilities, generous sized bedrooms w large closets. Community Clubhouse, Heated Pool, Spa, Workout Facility, are all just a short walk away ! Close to the I-10. Sorry the owner prefers no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7040 W STARDUST Drive have any available units?
7040 W STARDUST Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 7040 W STARDUST Drive have?
Some of 7040 W STARDUST Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7040 W STARDUST Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7040 W STARDUST Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7040 W STARDUST Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7040 W STARDUST Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 7040 W STARDUST Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7040 W STARDUST Drive offers parking.
Does 7040 W STARDUST Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7040 W STARDUST Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7040 W STARDUST Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7040 W STARDUST Drive has a pool.
Does 7040 W STARDUST Drive have accessible units?
No, 7040 W STARDUST Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7040 W STARDUST Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7040 W STARDUST Drive has units with dishwashers.
