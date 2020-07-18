7040 W STARDUST Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub

Urban Chic Loft style home in the Gated Community of Rhythm. Open floor plan 2beds/den & 2.5 baths, & 2 car garage. Stunning chef's kitchen features center island, breakfast bar, quartz counters, pendant lighting, SS appliances, & white cabinetry w/stylish hardware. Private balconies, soothing palette, beautiful wood plank tiled floors, barn door entry into Den, ceiling fans, & plush carpet in all the right places. Amazing loft area w/endless possibilities, generous sized bedrooms w large closets. Community Clubhouse, Heated Pool, Spa, Workout Facility, are all just a short walk away ! Close to the I-10. Sorry the owner prefers no pets.