700 West Powell Way

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground bbq/grill garage cats allowed

Beautiful 6 bed + loft / 4 bath in Chandler in a great neighborhood! Monthly landscaping included. This home features carpet, hardwood and tile floors, a beautifully landscaped back yard with entertainment area and built in BBQ. Big kitchen with island, lots of cupboards and many upgrades. Master has door to lovely balcony, separate tub and shower and big walk in closet. Has 2 car garage, RV gate. Community offers parks, playgrounds and lakes. Don't let this one get away



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Small dogs under 25lb okay)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.