Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
700 West Powell Way
Last updated May 4 2020 at 8:35 PM

700 West Powell Way

700 West Powell Way · No Longer Available
Location

700 West Powell Way, Chandler, AZ 85248
Fulton Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
Beautiful 6 bed + loft / 4 bath in Chandler in a great neighborhood! Monthly landscaping included. This home features carpet, hardwood and tile floors, a beautifully landscaped back yard with entertainment area and built in BBQ. Big kitchen with island, lots of cupboards and many upgrades. Master has door to lovely balcony, separate tub and shower and big walk in closet. Has 2 car garage, RV gate. Community offers parks, playgrounds and lakes. Don't let this one get away

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Small dogs under 25lb okay)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 West Powell Way have any available units?
700 West Powell Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 700 West Powell Way have?
Some of 700 West Powell Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 West Powell Way currently offering any rent specials?
700 West Powell Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 West Powell Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 700 West Powell Way is pet friendly.
Does 700 West Powell Way offer parking?
Yes, 700 West Powell Way offers parking.
Does 700 West Powell Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 West Powell Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 West Powell Way have a pool?
No, 700 West Powell Way does not have a pool.
Does 700 West Powell Way have accessible units?
No, 700 West Powell Way does not have accessible units.
Does 700 West Powell Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 700 West Powell Way does not have units with dishwashers.

