6725 W Harrison St

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Chandler property with open floor-plan featuring 3 beds and 2 baths along with a 2-car garage. Custom paint throughout, tile flooring & a spacious master with dual closets & sinks. Low maintenance landscaping and covered patio in backyard. Incredible family friendly location!! One small pet under 10 lbs will be considered.

Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com



Call or text for details 602-672-1787

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.