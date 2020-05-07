660 E INDIAN WELLS Place

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool media room

Beautiful lakefront property in a gated community for rent in Chandler. This house was recently remodeled: new floors in the entire 1stfloor, new stainless appliances, R/O system, vaulted ceilings, neutral paints, and home theater system comes with it! Backyard oasis with lake-view, a private pool w fountain features for you to enjoy. Full 4 bedrooms plus a den/ office downstairs, and a loft upstairs. This house is located in a private cul-de-sac lot that provides more privacy than others. Come and see this one and you won't be disappointed!