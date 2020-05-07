All apartments in Chandler
Last updated April 21 2020 at 5:15 PM

660 E INDIAN WELLS Place

660 East Indian Wells Place · No Longer Available
Location

660 East Indian Wells Place, Chandler, AZ 85249
Los Vistoso

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
media room
Beautiful lakefront property in a gated community for rent in Chandler. This house was recently remodeled: new floors in the entire 1stfloor, new stainless appliances, R/O system, vaulted ceilings, neutral paints, and home theater system comes with it! Backyard oasis with lake-view, a private pool w fountain features for you to enjoy. Full 4 bedrooms plus a den/ office downstairs, and a loft upstairs. This house is located in a private cul-de-sac lot that provides more privacy than others. Come and see this one and you won't be disappointed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 660 E INDIAN WELLS Place have any available units?
660 E INDIAN WELLS Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 660 E INDIAN WELLS Place have?
Some of 660 E INDIAN WELLS Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 660 E INDIAN WELLS Place currently offering any rent specials?
660 E INDIAN WELLS Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 660 E INDIAN WELLS Place pet-friendly?
No, 660 E INDIAN WELLS Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 660 E INDIAN WELLS Place offer parking?
No, 660 E INDIAN WELLS Place does not offer parking.
Does 660 E INDIAN WELLS Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 660 E INDIAN WELLS Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 660 E INDIAN WELLS Place have a pool?
Yes, 660 E INDIAN WELLS Place has a pool.
Does 660 E INDIAN WELLS Place have accessible units?
No, 660 E INDIAN WELLS Place does not have accessible units.
Does 660 E INDIAN WELLS Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 660 E INDIAN WELLS Place has units with dishwashers.
