530 E COMMONWEALTH Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home with large fenced back yard and quality storage building. two car garage with electric opener and parking for 4 more cars on driveway. Enjoy a front porch and back patio with separate door to master bedroom. Save electric due to amazing design and skylighting. New flooring and Fresh paint. Application online at Zumper.com