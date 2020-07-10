Beautiful home with large fenced back yard and quality storage building. two car garage with electric opener and parking for 4 more cars on driveway. Enjoy a front porch and back patio with separate door to master bedroom. Save electric due to amazing design and skylighting. New flooring and Fresh paint. Application online at Zumper.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 530 E COMMONWEALTH Avenue have any available units?
530 E COMMONWEALTH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 530 E COMMONWEALTH Avenue have?
Some of 530 E COMMONWEALTH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 530 E COMMONWEALTH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
530 E COMMONWEALTH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.