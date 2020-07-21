All apartments in Chandler
Chandler, AZ
524 N. Leoma Lane
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

524 N. Leoma Lane

524 North Leoma Lane · No Longer Available
Location

524 North Leoma Lane, Chandler, AZ 85225
Tradition East

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Avail 5/5 4Bd Chandler Home - Great Floor plan with 1 Bedroom and Full Bathroom Downstairs and 4 bedrooms 2 Full Bathrooms Upstairs. LOTS of extra living space in this home! Formal Living Room and Family Room, plus Bonus Loft upstairs! Beautiful hardwood stairs leading to master suite! HUGE Bedrooms! Great Backyard with lots of potential. **NO SECTION 8 ACCEPTED ON THIS PROPERTY**
$30.00 Monthly Admin Fee, $9.50 Monthly Renters Insurance and Monthly Rental tax 1.5% is applicable to monthly rent. $1700 Refundable Sec Dep.,$150 Non-Refundable Admin fee, $300 Refundable Pet Dep. (Per Approved Pet). Shown by Appointment ONLY.
If we do not have the home you are looking for, one of our Leasing Agents would be happy to assist you to find you.
Applications available at www.desertwindpm.com.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2232370)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 524 N. Leoma Lane have any available units?
524 N. Leoma Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
Is 524 N. Leoma Lane currently offering any rent specials?
524 N. Leoma Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 524 N. Leoma Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 524 N. Leoma Lane is pet friendly.
Does 524 N. Leoma Lane offer parking?
No, 524 N. Leoma Lane does not offer parking.
Does 524 N. Leoma Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 524 N. Leoma Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 524 N. Leoma Lane have a pool?
No, 524 N. Leoma Lane does not have a pool.
Does 524 N. Leoma Lane have accessible units?
No, 524 N. Leoma Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 524 N. Leoma Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 524 N. Leoma Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 524 N. Leoma Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 524 N. Leoma Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
