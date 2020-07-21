524 N. Leoma Lane

Amenities

pet friendly

Avail 5/5 4Bd Chandler Home - Great Floor plan with 1 Bedroom and Full Bathroom Downstairs and 4 bedrooms 2 Full Bathrooms Upstairs. LOTS of extra living space in this home! Formal Living Room and Family Room, plus Bonus Loft upstairs! Beautiful hardwood stairs leading to master suite! HUGE Bedrooms! Great Backyard with lots of potential. **NO SECTION 8 ACCEPTED ON THIS PROPERTY**

$30.00 Monthly Admin Fee, $9.50 Monthly Renters Insurance and Monthly Rental tax 1.5% is applicable to monthly rent. $1700 Refundable Sec Dep.,$150 Non-Refundable Admin fee, $300 Refundable Pet Dep. (Per Approved Pet). Shown by Appointment ONLY.

If we do not have the home you are looking for, one of our Leasing Agents would be happy to assist you to find you.

Applications available at www.desertwindpm.com.



No Cats Allowed



